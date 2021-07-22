BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they have found a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing in Brighton Thursday afternoon.
Mario Alexander Tex Cucul was reported missing from the Everett Street area around 4 p.m. and he was found shortly before 7 p.m. less than half a mile away from where he was last seen, police said.
Officers said he had been missing since 10:30 a.m.
Police thanked the public for their assistance in the search.
No additional details were immediately available.
