BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they have found a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing in Brighton Thursday afternoon.

Mario Alexander Tex Cucul was reported missing from the Everett Street area around 4 p.m. and he was found shortly before 7 p.m. less than half a mile away from where he was last seen, police said.

Officers said he had been missing since 10:30 a.m.

Boston Police have located Mario Alexander Tex Cucul in a Brighton neighborhood. Thank you to the Brighton neighbors, social media followers, and media outlets in assisting the police in locating this missing boy. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 22, 2021

Police thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

No additional details were immediately available.

