BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are looking to identify the driver of a white Nissan four-door sedan who was involved in scamming a 79-year-old man out of $13,5000 over the phone Tuesday.

Police said the 79-year-old man reported to police he was contacted by a person claiming to be his grandson and that he was in jail for a serious accident where a 35-year-old female was seriously injured. A second person claiming to be a public defender then got on the phone and told the victim that bail was set for $13,500 and that he could send a bail bondsman to his location to pick up the money. The victim stated that he needed to take a family member to a hospital in the Longwood Avenue area and agreed to meet the man in that area.

The victim met an unknown Black male who was driving a white Nissan four-door sedan at Deaconess and Brookline Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials. The victim then handed over $13,5000 in cash to the alleged two bail bondsmen. The victim later received an additional call from the alleged attorney, claiming that the female involved in the accident was pregnant and had now lost the baby. The bail was increased by $15,000 as a result. The victim became suspicious at this time and learned his grandson was safe at school.

The Boston Police urge anyone with information on this incident to contact Area B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

Police also advise people who receive similar calls to take the following steps:

Contact police immediately

Attempt to contact the person involved through normal channels of communication to confirm their wellbeing

Ask the caller for specific information about where the family member is located

Have the caller physically describe the family member to see if the caller can provide some level of detail that could help confirm or dispel the claim

Note the phone number where the call or text originated and immediately report the incident to the Boston Police Department or local area police

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)