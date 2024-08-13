BOSTON (WHDH) - Two older women were robbed at gunpoint in Roxbury Monday evening, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Dudley and Clarence streets for a report of an armed robbery, police said. A man allegedly followed the two women while they were walking before pulling out a gun.

The man placed the gun against one woman’s head and robbed her of her chain necklace, police said.

He is estimated to be about 5-foot-3 or 5-foot-4 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with his hood up, a black face covering, and black pants, officers said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. People can report information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

