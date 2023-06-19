BOSTON (WHDH) - A search got underway Monday after a man seen with a gun in Dorchester took off before officers could arrive.

Police said the incident happened Monday morning along Mercier Avenue. Officers were called to a home, according to police, for reports of a man armed with a rifle and barricaded inside.

A heavily armed tactical team soon swarmed the area, using drones and dogs while working to peacefully resolve the situation.

Neighbors said the man was seen acting strange outside on a sidewalk shortly before the police response.

“The person was bathing, literally in his driveway with a small container, just kind of bathing. But he had a rifle to his right side,” one neighbor said.

Marie Exume is the landlord of the building where police were called. She told 7NEWS her tenant pointed a weapon at her son.

SWAT team members eventually entered the house but were unable to locate the suspect. Police later learned the man slipped away, possibly through a back door.

Police cruisers were still on scene as of around 4 p.m. as police said their investigation into this incident was ongoing.

