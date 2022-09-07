BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who tricked an 83-year-old man into paying him thousands of dollars.

Police said the suspect called the man on August 2, saying his grandson was arrested and needed bail. The caller claimed to be a public defender, according to police. Officers said the man, who was convinced his grandson had been arrested for reckless endangerment, gave the suspect several thousand dollars in cash in the area of 151 Tremont Street.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 35-50 years of age, 5’10”, average build, wearing a hat, a blue shirt, a blue jacket and jeans.

Police urge anyone with information on this individual to contact Area A-1 detectives at 617-343-4571.

Police also advise people to immediately contact the Boston Police Department if they receive a similar call and to note the phone number where the call originated and file a report with Boston Police if they believe they’ve been the target of such a call.

