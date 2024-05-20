BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a 3-year-old boy from Roxbury after his mother was supposed to surrender him to the Department of Children and Families, but failed to do so, police said.

Both the child, Joshua Jones, and his mother, Shalimar Harris, were last seen on Wednesday near 41 Dimock St., according to the Boston Police Department.

Jones is about 2 feet, 6 inches tall, 50 pounds, and has brown eyes and short black hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275, according to police. People can also share information anonymously via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27453).

