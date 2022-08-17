BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape in Hyde Park.

The police department released a picture of the unidentified man, who they say attempted to rape a woman Tuesday afternoon in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue.

According to a post on their website, the department’s Sexual Assault Unit is reviewing the case and asks that anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-4400.

