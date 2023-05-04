BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect in connection with two recent assault and battery incidents.

Police say the incidents took place Tuesday morning in the area of 450 Brookline Avenue and 80 Francis Street.

The suspect is described as a male who is about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants, and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4275.

Those who wish to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)