BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for the suspects of a stabbing Downtown in April earlier this year, releasing images of the suspects last night.

The revitalized efforts to find the suspects come almost three months since two women were stabbed after a fight involving 10 people outside a bar at the W hotel. Both of the women stabbed were rushed to the hospital with serious but non-threatening injuries.

The stabbing happened on April 20, just after 2:00 a.m. Investigators were seen taking pictures along Stuart and Charles Street all morning long after the incident. More than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the ground including one near a wig on the sidewalk.

Anyone who may know who the suspects are or have any information about the stabbing is asked to call Boston Police.

