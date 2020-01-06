Boston police searching for 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Christmas

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Christmas.

Izabel Rivera was reported missing around 1 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, according to the Boston Police Department.

Rivera was last seen in the area of 95 Harrishof St. in Roxbury, police said.

She is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, with a medium build and dark brown hair.

Police say Rivera has been known to run away in the past.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old Izabel Rivera of Roxbury https://t.co/da4ESAtEfI pic.twitter.com/t8ipvAj0F2 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 6, 2020

