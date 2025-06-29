BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying two people in connection with an armed robbery in Roxbury late Thursday night.

The robbery occurred at the Cristian Convenience Store on Blue Hill Avenue. During the investigation, officers learned that two unidentified suspects entered the store and committed an armed robbery.

Suspect 1 was observed entering the store first and walking behind the counter while brandishing a black firearm. The suspect then pointed the firearm at a store employee. Suspect 2 followed closely behind, jumped over the counter, and stole money from the cash register. In addition to the cash, suspect 2 also stole a victim’s wallet and cellphone.

Both suspects fled the store on foot, turning onto Devon Street in the direction of Warren Street.

The suspects are described as follows:

• Suspect 1: Light-skinned Black male, thin build, wearing a black mask, black bubble jacket, black pants with tears, and white sneakers.

• Suspect 2: Light-skinned Black male, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white sneakers with red trim.

Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

