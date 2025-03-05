BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for two people they say are responsible for an armed home invasion in Dorchester Monday.

At around 4:20 p.m., two men allegedly posed as city workers to enter an older person’s home on Adams Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said the two restrained the victim, placed duct tape over their mouth, and flashed a black gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4335 or anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. They can also text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)