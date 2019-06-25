Boston police searching for 2nd suspect following deadly officer-involved shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a second suspect after Boston police officers shot and killed a 19-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on them after a brief foot pursuit in Dorchester Monday night, officials said.

Two Boston police officers on bicycles were responding to a reported shooting on Geneva Avenue just after 5:15 p.m. when they began pursuing two suspects who were seen leaving the scene, according to Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Gross said the officers chased one of the suspects to Penhallow Street, where, despite numerous commands to drop the weapon he was holding, he allegedly shot at the officers, prompting them to return fire.

Although the officers immediately attempted to render first aid, Gross said the man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second suspect was able to escape.

Neither officer was injured in the incident but both were taken to an area hospital for observation.

Boston police have spoken to several witnesses and are asking the public for any additional information.

The officers on bicycles were not equipped with body cameras but responding officers did. Gross says those recordings will assist authorities in the investigation.

Officials also said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins have been briefed about the shooting and Rollins’ Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Boston Police. A free, anonymous hotline is available at 800-494-TIPS.

