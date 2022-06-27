BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is searching for four young men who randomly assaulted a 20-year-old man before hopping into a waiting car and driving away.

Just after midnight on Friday, two officers responded to Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street near South Station, where they met up with several Transit Police officers, the victim and several witnesses, according to the city’s police report.

The man, who has been identified on Facebook by his bandmates as Adam Neufell, was in Boston with his girlfriend, who’s been identified as Celia. They were looking at a map outside of South Station when several white young men jumped out of a gray Toyota 4Runner, yelling at Neufell to “get a haircut.” They went back and forth before one of the suspects approached and punched Neufell. The other suspects then also beat him.

Neufell was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His band’s Facebook page said he has “a broken nose, a busted lip, a concussion that has caused increased sensitivity to lights and loud noises, along with various bruising in and around his body.”

Two witnesses said they saw two to three males come out of the car. Two of the suspects wore shorts but no shirts. One of them was described as 5’8″ or 5’9′ with a slim muscular build, short blonde hair and black shorts with no shirt and white sneakers.

The others were described as a white male with a gray sweatshirt, black shorts, one shoe on his right foot and a medical wrap below his left knee; a white male with no shirt, black shorts and sneakers; and a white male with a dark hat and T-shirt, gray shorts and sneakers.

From BPD Officer Tavares:

12:09am Friday, June 24th

Assault & Battery at Atlantic Ave & Summer St

4 white males physically assaulted 20y/o man

Victim transported by Ems to hospital

Non life threatening injuries

Active and ongoing investigation

