BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying six women who were involved in an assault on a security guard in Roxbury.

Officers were called to the Walgreens on Warren Street around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 10 after a security guard was injured while trying to stop the women from shoplifting, according to a release issued by police.

The guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-6689.

