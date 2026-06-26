BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man from England who was last seen leaving the Langham Hotel at 250 Franklin Street in Boston.

Police say that Martin Hatton, of England, is average height with an average build and has short white hair. He was last seen wearing a sweater, maroon shorts, and black sneakers.

Police say Hatton suffers from cognitive issues and may be in the area of FIFA Fan Fest at City Hall Plaza.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or the District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

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