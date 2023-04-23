BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a recent aggravated assault in Roxbury.

The incident involving a knife occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, April 10, in the are of 301 Warren St.

The suspect is described as having long dreadlocks, and riding/possessing a skateboard. The suspect is known to frequent the parking lot of the Washington Street Park Mall, and the immediate surrounding area.

Anyone with information is advised to contact B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)