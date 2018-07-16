Boston police searching for answers after large fight leaves person seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police detectives are seeking information from the public after a large fight in Dorchester left one person with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

Officers arriving at 73 Milton Ave. witnessed an unresponsive man in a crowd of about 30 people, believed to be in their late teens, police said.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives are looking for any witness photos or videos taken around the time of the incident, which can be emailed to Sergeant Detective Marc Sullivan at Marc.Sullivan@pd.boston.gov.

Community members can also send in an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

