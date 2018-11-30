Boston police searching for armed bank robbery suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Charlestown bank Friday.

FBI agents and Boston detectives assigned to the bank robbery task force found a pile of money inside the ATM vestibule following the 11:30 a.m. heist at the Citizen’s Bank on Austin Street.

Authorities confirm that the suspect did display a handgun but, no one was hurt.

One person who was in the bank at the time of the robbery said everything happened very quickly but declined to go into further detail.

Witnesses in the crowded shopping center could hear the commotion coming from the bank.

“I was actually in the hardware store,” Christopher Griffen said. “I saw some money kind of flying around when I came out. Then I walked in front of the bank and there was a big pile of money on the floor.”

Griffen, who had arrived on scene before police was able to snap a photo and said the money was just sitting on the ground like a pile of leaves.

The robber was able to escape despite a dye pack explosion and several witnesses in the area.

Investigators did question a person of interest, however, they were able to determine that that person was not involved.

Police say that surveillance images are unhelpful because the man had a blue bandanna and dark sunglasses covering his face.

The bank is back open for business.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)