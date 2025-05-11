BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying four people in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery outside the Roxbury Crossing MBTA Station around 2 p.m. on May 7 obtained images of the four individuals, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Anonymous tips are also welcome through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

📞 By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

💬 By Text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

