BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accident of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday

Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The woman said the suspect fled toward Stuart Street. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)