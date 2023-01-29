BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspect in a business break-in on Friday in the area of 2201 Washington St. in Roxbury.

During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.

The suspect is described as black female, 25-35 years of age, 5feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium to heavy build and short hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a black face mask, black North Face jacket, purple leggings with grey Croc style shoes and carrying a skinny purple cane or walking stick.

The suspect fled the area on foot on Ruggles Street and had been observed prior to the incident in the area of Ziegler Street and Warren Street.

Anyone with information regarding the motor vehicle or the individual is advised to please contact B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

