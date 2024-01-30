BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify two people in connection with a business break-in in Roxbury early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on Humboldt Avenue around 6 a.m. learned that one suspect was wearing gray pants with blue stripes on the side, a blue and black jacket with a white, gray, and blue-striped shirt. The second suspect is believed to be a female wearing an unknown color with fur and a hoodie.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

