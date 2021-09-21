BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are searching for a carjacking suspect who stole a vehicle from a McDonald’s parking lot and fled with the driver clinging to the hood, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for a pedestrian struck in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Kenmore Street around 6 p.m. on Monday learned that the victim had been injured while his vehicle was stolen, according to the Boston Police Department.

While EMTs were treating abrasions to the man’s head, arms, stomach, and legs, police say he told officers that he was on his way out of McDonald’s when he saw the suspect get into his gray Ford Escape, which he had left running.

The victim tried to confront the suspect, but the alleged carjacker sped off with him clinging to the hood of his car, police added. The victim also claimed that the suspect was swerving all over the road in an attempt to knock him off the car.

Multiple witnesses confirmed the victim’s account of events, police noted.

Police described the suspect as a white man, between the ages of 25 and 30, with blue eyes. He was said to be wearing a dark shirt at the time of the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Boston Police still looking for SUV carjacked in Kenmore Square Monday night…victim held on to the hood of his car before he fell off and ended up at the hospital #7News pic.twitter.com/v08rQf9em3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 21, 2021

