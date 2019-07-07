Boston police searching for gunman behind Roxbury shooting that injured 6

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are still searching for the gunman who shot six people overnight Saturday.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said three men and three women ranging in age from their mid-20s to mid-30s were shot around 11 p.m. while they were inside a vehicle on Maple Street. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents of the tight-knit Roxbury neighborhood say crime in the area needs to stop.

Marie Rudolph, who lives nearby, said she worries about violent crime returning to the neighborhood.

“This community once was taken over by drugs and they cleaned it up,” Rudolph said. “Now it seems like it’s coming back.”

Police have not made any arrests yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)