BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a gunman accused of robbing a Hyde Park convenience store while the clerk’s young daughter hid.

The clerk at S.K. Convenience says a gunman walked into the store and threatened to kill her if she did not open the cash register.

“If you don’t want to die, open it right now,” the clerk, who did not want to be identified, recalled him saying.

Her 5-year-old daughter hid in the back room as she tried to comply with the gunman’s demands.

“I was just screaming because I was so scared and he says, ‘I give you five seconds. If you don’t do what I’m saying, I’m gonna kill you in five seconds,'” the clerk said. “He’s just counting the time, countdown time.”

The gunman allegedly retrieved about $150 from the store’s two registers after breaking into one of them when the clerk couldn’t get it opened.

At one point, he asked to see if there was more money in the back room.

“I said, ‘No I can’t. There is no nothing,’ because there was my daughter inside,” she said.

The gunman then ordered the clerk outside of the store with her hands up, prompting the little girl to emerge from the back room, according to the clerk.

“She came by and she was shaking,” the clerk recalled. “She said, ‘Why are you buying a store? I want to leave.’ She brought only chocolate chip cookies and Goldfish. She said, ‘I want to take my stuff and I want to go home.'”

The gunman then ran off by some Commuter Rail tracks, Boston police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Boston police.

