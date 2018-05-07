Boston police searching for gunman who shot, killed 2 men in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are keeping a close eye on the Mildred Hailey Apartments in Jamaica Plain as the search for a gunman who shot and killed two men Friday night continues.

Christopher Joyce, 23, and Clayborn Blair, 58, were gunned down at the complex near the Jackson Square T stop, police said. Officials rushed them to the hospital, where they later died.

Salem State University confirmed that Joyce was a student at the school, saying that the university community is mourning his loss.

“Our thoughts are with his family and with the students who are suffering from a loss of a friend and classmate,” university spokeswoman Kimberly Burnett said in a statement. “We mourn the loss of Chris together, as a community.”

The school is offering support services to students, faculty, and staff.

The shooting happened just hours after city leaders held a strategy meeting to curb violence in Boston during the summer.

“I can stand here and say we’re going to arrest everyone, we’re going to send in the forces. That’s not going to solve anything,” Mayor Mart in J. Walsh said. “It’s really getting in and doing intensive targeting of people to try and get them out of that life. That’s what we got to do.”

Authorities are still searching for a suspect and urge anyone with information that might help investigators to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

