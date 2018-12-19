Boston police searching for knife-wielding man who kicked in door, threatened store clerk

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video kicking through the glass door of a convenience store in Dorchester and threatening a clerk with a knife before running off with hundreds of dollars in cash.

Officers responding to Court Market Convenience on Washington Street around 12:20 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery were told that a knife-wielding African American man in his mid-20s had just robbed the store, according to the Boston Police Department.

Surveillance video showed the man repeatedly kicking and busting his way through a locked door. After gaining entry, he could be seen ordering a clerk to the register and a basement office in an attempt to gain access to a safe.

Store manager Mohammed Bellal said the man fled on foot with about $500 and noted that he’s seen an uptick in robberies in the area.

“It happens like every week at all of the stores around here,” he said. “It’s too hard to be working like this.”

Bellal said one of his employees recognized the suspect as a past customer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

An investigation is ongoing.

