BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a USPS postal truck and stealing a large bag of mail in Jamaica Plain Wednesday.

Police responded to a radio call report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 114 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the passenger side window of the truck shattered, and a tail light damaged.

One man who lives in the area said he saw the thief make a run for it.

“I was on a work call when I saw what appeared to be a young man with a large blue sack full of something go down my driveway, he had a mask on,” said one witness. “And I saw him run through my backyard and he went through a fence at the bottom of my property to another street.”

Postal police and Boston police are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

