Boston police searching for man accused of assaulting woman in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and battery in the South End on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the area of 460 Harrison Ave. about 4:55 p.m. learned that wa woman was violently restrained by a man in his 30s with a medium build and short brown hair who was clean-shaven and wearing a black baseball hat, a blue T-shirt and black shorts, according to police.

The victim said she was able to free herself and call for help, which prompted the man to run away toward Albany Street, where he jumped over a fence and into the courtyard of the Pine Street Inn.

Anyone with information is asked to call District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

Those who would like to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

