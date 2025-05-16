BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault incident that happened Wednesday night in the North End.

Police say at 10:53 p.m., the victim was entering her home on Margaret Street when she was approached from behind by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The man then committed an indecent assault and battery and fled the building on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4400.

