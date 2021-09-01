BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man accused of stealing a safe from a pizzeria over the weekend.

Surveillance cameras caught the man entering Crispy Dough Pizzeria on Tremont Street between 3 and 4 a.m. Saturday morning and taking off with a safe, according to a release issued by the department.

The suspect was seen wearing a blue and grey jacket and a black hat with a white design on the front and fled the area in a blue sedan with a spoiler on the truck towards Huntington Avenue.

Anyone with any information about this suspect is asked to call police at 617-343-4275.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)