Boston police searching for man wanted in connection with alleged child assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged assault with intent to rape that occurred on Nov. 3.

Edwin Fantauzzi, 30, of Lawrence, is wanted on charges of assault with intent to rape a child under 16, aggravating kidnapping, enticement of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 after an incident that occurred in the area of 10 Hammond St. in Lower Roxbury.

Fantauzzi may be using “Roberto Santiago” as an alias, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit at 617-343-6183.

