Boston police searching for masked gunman who held up North End convenience store

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a masked gunman who was caught on camera robbing a North End convenience store Thursday.

A surveillance camera outside of Bob’s Grocery on Endicott Street showed a man in a dark coat with a hood and a mask walking into the store before closing the door.

Cameras inside then captured the man pull out a gun as he approached the counter.

A customer then handed over his money before the woman working the register gave the robber a large stack of cash.

The robber then fled the scene, leaving the customer visibly shaken.

Vinny Susi, who lives near Bob’s Grocery, entered the store shortly after the armed robbery.

“I showed up about 10 minutes after it happened,” he said. “(The store owners and employees) are good people. They’re hard-working people. To see them get robbed is agitating.”

One of the store’s owners told 7News that they’ve been in the North End for more than 20 years and that they’ve been robbed a few times.

No injuries were reported.

