BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying two men in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in Roxbury.

The department released Friday of suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the area of the Walgreens located at 2275 Washington St. and left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4275.

