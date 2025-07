BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a missing boy from Roxbury.

Investigators said 12-year-old King Emanuel Townsend was last seen Thursday wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, black socks, and black Crocs.

He may be in the East Boston area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police.

