DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday.

Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street.

Norwood is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black, green and white Nike sneakers.

He is known to frequent the South Bay Mall, the Burger King on Columbia Road, and Devon Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4275.

