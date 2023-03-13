DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Monday in efforts to locate a 13-year-old from Dorchester who has been missing since last week.

Police said Jamilianiz Montanez was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8 on Blue Hill Avenue.

Police said Montanez is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5’6”, weighing 120 pounds with black and red hair worn in a bun.

Police said Montanez was last seen wearing all black clothes, adding that she is known to frequent the Franklin Hill area.

Anyone with information on Montanez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who wish to share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

