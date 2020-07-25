Boston police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old who went missing from Dorchester.

Xeray Scantlebury was last seen in the area of Armandine Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, police said.

She is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall black female weighing approximately 120 pounds with long black hair, possibly in two pony tails, officials said.

When she went missing, she was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt and black leggings, according to police.

Scantlebury is in good mental health and has run away in the past, according to officials.

Her family has been in contact with her up until July 24, and her last known location was in the Roslindale area. Scantlebury also has ties to the Brockton area, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Boston Police Detectives at (617) 343-4712 or call 911.

