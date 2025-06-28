BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since April.

Carven Point-Du-Jour was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on April 30 in the area of 130 Dudley Street near Dudley Station.

Carven is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with a dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Nike swoosh, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The Boston Police Department is actively working to locate Carven and urges anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

