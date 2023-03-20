BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old from Roxbury who went missing on Friday.

Police say Kanna Darius Hunt was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the area of Crawford Street.

Hunt is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and was last seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans, and blue Crocs. The teen attends Higginson Lewis School at 131 Walnut Avenue and may be in the areas of 301 Warren Street or 100 Washington Street.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who wish share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)