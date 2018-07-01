BOSTON (WHDH) – Police in Boston are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman. Police say the woman suffers from the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Hazel Williams, 77, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at a baggage claim at Boston Logan Airport. Williams traveled to Boston from out of state and was heading to visit a Mattapan resident, police said.

Police described Williams as 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and grey and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, black pants, and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact police at 617-343-4712.

