Boston police searching for missing boy, girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pair of missing children.

Keton Douglas Ramos, 12, and Crystal King, 13, were last seen together on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot school in the area of 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan, according to police.

Keton is described as a black male, about 5 feet 4 inches, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red interior, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Crystal is described as a black female with a medium build wearing her brown hair tied in a bun on the top of her head. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact police.

