BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Dorchester man.

Musa Kamara, 25, was last seen on Sept. 12 around 8 a.m. in the area of Weldon Street in Dorchester.

He is described as a black, non-Hispanic male, standing five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kamara is urged to contact District B-2 detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Anonymous tips can be sent in by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

