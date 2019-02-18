Boston police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help finding a missing 77-year-old man who has early signs of dementia and went missing early Monday morning in Dorchester.

Joseph Rigueur was last seen about 2 a.m. in the area of 162 Devon St., according to Boston police. He was driving a 1994 green Toyota Camry with the license plate number “134DE2.”

Rigueur, who is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, is known to drive to New Hampshire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

