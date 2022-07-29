DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find Isaiah Alleyne-Jones, 24, who was last seen on June 28.

Alleyne-Jones was spotted at about 9:30 AM in the area of Sawyer Avenue in Dorchester that day. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white Adidas sneakers. He suffers from a developmental disability and in the past has been located at the South Bay movie theater, TD Garden, Comfort Inn Randolph, Logan Airport, the Ashmont MBTA Station and Burger King.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District C-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4335.

