Boston police searching for missing person with autism

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Darius “Jade” Chisholm was last seen about 3 p.m. in the area of 14 Dubois St. in Roxbury. Chisholm was wearing glasses with blue tape on both sides, a black hat with a tan fur pom-pom, a long dark orange jacket, a black sweater, and brown UGG slippers.

Police say Chisholm is living with autism and has made suicidal threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-6694.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)