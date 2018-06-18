Boston police searching for missing Roxbury man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help in finding a 69-year-old man who was last seen May 6.

Felipe Montero-Delarosa is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with short curly black and gray hair.

Montero-Delarosa, who primarily speaks Spanish, was last seen Sunday, May 6, in the area of 65 Codman Park in Roxbury.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-6694.

