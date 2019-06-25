Boston police searching for missing teen who suffers from mental health disorder

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing teenage boy who may be in need of medication.

Jeremy Rouse, 17, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday in the area of Columbus Avenue and Cedar Street in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say Rouse takes medication to manage a mental health disorder and physical issues.

Rouse has a slim build and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

