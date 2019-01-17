Boston police searching for missing teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old teenage girl last seen Jan. 11.

Maria Fernandez of Boston is described as a Black Hispanic female, standing 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes, according to Boston police.

Fernandez was last seen about 3 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Indigo House in Arlington, wearing a green coat with fur, black boots with fur, and ripped jeans, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at (617) 343-6677.

